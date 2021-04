Hey! I'm BlaiseEbuth, a (still) young developer and tech lover. But a teenager told me on the Fr channel of the Codingame's chat that I'm only a pessimist.

About Codingame, I spend a lot of my time on it. To code of course, but also to salt the chat and spit on the CG staff about every little problem, in the opinion of some people... (Don't do that, you could miss your life.)

This site is a sort of notebook where I will put things I learn, stuff that I want to find back fast, and other knacks... Feel free to rummage.